Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Decreased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 51.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,920,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.15.

VRSK stock opened at $188.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.63. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

