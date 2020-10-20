VIA optronics (NASDAQ:VIAO) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

VIA optronics AG (NASDAQ:VIAO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.53. VIA optronics shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

VIAO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VIA optronics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of VIA optronics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About VIA optronics (NASDAQ:VIAO)

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

