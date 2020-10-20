Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viela Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Viela Bio Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

VIE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Viela Bio from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viela Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

VIE stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. Viela Bio has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Viela Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Viela Bio by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

