VIG Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. VIG has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $1,214.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,855.21 or 1.00119947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00044764 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00624300 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00812212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00099654 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004292 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,004,217 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

