Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Village Super Market from a c rating to an a- rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

VLGEA opened at $23.36 on Friday. Village Super Market has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $501.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

