Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.73.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $18.92 on Friday. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

