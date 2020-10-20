Visa (V) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Visa (NYSE: V):

10/11/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $205.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $227.00 to $234.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Visa is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.83. 88,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,082,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.19. The firm has a market cap of $382.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 282,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,432,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

