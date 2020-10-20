Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €142.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €165.19 ($194.34).

VOW3 stock opened at €139.28 ($163.86) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €140.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €133.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

