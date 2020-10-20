Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

VYGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 62,349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

