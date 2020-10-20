Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,445,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,495,000 after buying an additional 112,494 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,583,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,339,000 after buying an additional 427,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,934,000 after buying an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,044,000 after buying an additional 183,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 45,678.3% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,464,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,031,000 after buying an additional 2,459,322 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

In other news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WCN opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.19, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.37. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $106.09.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Waste Connections’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.