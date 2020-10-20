Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 821.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $209.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.72. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

