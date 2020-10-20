WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

WDFC opened at $195.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of -0.11. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

