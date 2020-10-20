Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BlackRock (BLK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BlackRock (NYSE: BLK):
- 10/15/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $594.00 to $602.00. They now have a "market perform" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 10/14/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $661.00 to $685.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $690.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2020 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
- 10/14/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $625.00 to $700.00.
- 10/9/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $652.00 to $686.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $645.00 to $665.00.
- 9/30/2020 – BlackRock was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $654.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $576.00.
BLK traded up $7.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $642.07. 4,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $666.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.88 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after buying an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after acquiring an additional 577,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
