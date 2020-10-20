Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.96 million, a PE ratio of 168.00 and a beta of 1.96. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Welbilt by 311.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,240,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after buying an additional 5,482,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Welbilt by 25.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after buying an additional 1,044,910 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Welbilt by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 140,996 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 84,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

