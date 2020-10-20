Well Done LLC Acquires New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,566 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.62. The company has a market cap of $405.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.