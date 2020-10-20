Well Done LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Well Done LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.6% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,364 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 52.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 20,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,763 shares of company stock worth $9,966,159. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

ABT opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

