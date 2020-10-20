Well Done LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,534.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,521.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,443.24. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,043.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.