Well Done LLC Has $350,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $261.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.76.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,829 shares of company stock worth $9,372,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC raised their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

