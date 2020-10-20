Well Done LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Well Done LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $1,682,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 43,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,687,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $196.97 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.04 and its 200 day moving average is $192.19. The firm has a market cap of $382.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.