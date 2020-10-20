Wells Fargo & Company Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $135.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,569 shares of company stock valued at $21,184,667. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

