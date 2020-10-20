Wells Fargo & Company Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $815.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $727.00 to $815.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $789.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Argus initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $775.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $719.05.

ISRG stock opened at $736.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $710.20 and a 200-day moving average of $617.03. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $36,582.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $85,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,080 shares of company stock worth $19,297,510 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 220.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

