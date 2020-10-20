Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.01. 385,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,700,320. The company has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.