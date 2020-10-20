Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.06.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,788,000 after acquiring an additional 252,295 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 681,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

