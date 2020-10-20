Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 2nd

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd has decreased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.