Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (MNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.
NYSE:MNP opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $15.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.