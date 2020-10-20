Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (MNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE:MNP opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $15.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

