Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Sold by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC cut its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.27% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 312.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 176,049 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 41.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 108,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPRT. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $260.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. Analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

