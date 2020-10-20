Whirlpool (WHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Whirlpool to post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter. Whirlpool has set its FY 2020

Persons that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $198.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $206.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

