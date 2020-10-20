Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Shares Gap Up to $3.04

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $3.30. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 1,530 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Wilhelmina International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 14,813 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $148,278.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 916,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

