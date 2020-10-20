Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,988,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,867,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 739,693 shares of company stock worth $171,010,681. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.93. 45,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,104,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.61, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

