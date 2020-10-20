Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 778 Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 320.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.76.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.99. 15,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,282. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.94. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

