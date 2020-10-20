Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,452,248. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.76. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $744.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,829 shares of company stock worth $9,372,570 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.