Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.36. 146,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,656. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $51.72.

