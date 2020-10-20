Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,539 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,539 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.03. 132,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,486,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.35. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.