Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $107.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,357. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.