Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.5% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 994,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,741,000 after purchasing an additional 84,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.99. 28,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.38 and its 200-day moving average is $252.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

