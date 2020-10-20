Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 40.1% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.4% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 358,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 50,559 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist Securiti dropped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 60,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,198,079. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30, a PEG ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.