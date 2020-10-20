Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,407,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 152,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,973,000. Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 179,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,439,000 after buying an additional 132,487 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.07. 260,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,374,508. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

