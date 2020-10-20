Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $80.42. The company had a trading volume of 79,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,011. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.39.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.