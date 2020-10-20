Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $51.70 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 15.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $51,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,476 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,000 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,782,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,132,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 739,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,731,000 after purchasing an additional 217,104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.84. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

