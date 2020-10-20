Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $7.65 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,439,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after purchasing an additional 420,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,956,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,974,000 after purchasing an additional 358,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,800,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,158,000 after purchasing an additional 352,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $16,741,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.39. 110,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,490. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34.

