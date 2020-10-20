Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,369,000 after purchasing an additional 157,804 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,762,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 374,363 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 341,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,068. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

