Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after acquiring an additional 411,959 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,338,000 after purchasing an additional 302,682 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,323,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $198.84. 18,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

