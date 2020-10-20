Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

V stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $198.43. The company had a trading volume of 53,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,008. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.04 and its 200 day moving average is $192.19. The company has a market cap of $382.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

