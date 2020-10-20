Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Invests $365,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,636,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ROBT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,606. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $41.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

