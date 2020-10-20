Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $24.13. 572,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,159,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $205.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

