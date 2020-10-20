Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 0.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $101.92. 40,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,575. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.15.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.