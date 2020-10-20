Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 474,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,292,000 after buying an additional 388,078 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 429,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after buying an additional 60,070 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.14.

UPS stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.87. 35,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,353. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $177.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

