Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 378 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.29. 253,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,646,406. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

