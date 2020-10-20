Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,038,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 67,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLW traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,843. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.