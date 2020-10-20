Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 108 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,727,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,220,813,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,995 shares of company stock valued at $82,355,129 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.19 on Tuesday, hitting $334.86. 39,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,461. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

